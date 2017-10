In light of Cardi B’s massive success, fans, and spectators are convinced she is the best female rapper in history and Nicki Minaj is feeling some type of way. In a recent Twitter rant, Nicki Minaj called out sexism in Hip Hop and shares a tweet from Kendrick Lamar to support her claim.

Putting ppl in the same sentence as me after my 10 years of consistent winning. What are you teaching THEM? They’d never do this to a man. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they’re dope MC’s. They collab’d w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads… 😴🤣 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Kendrick’s tweet from 7 years ago. This is so telling. And scary. I’d have to wear some baggy pants n timbs for men to openly give props. https://t.co/r6fEjSJZPl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

