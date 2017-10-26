Nicki Minaj Quotes Kendrick Lamar When Talking Sexism In Hip Hop

1 reads Leave a comment
Once again, Nicki Minaj had some thoughts about women in the rap game on Wednesday.
It all started when she posted a video of rapper Russ acknowledging her legacy.
Nicki then had some words of her own.
Nicki also seemed to be mad that people were comparing her to newcomers when she’s been doing it big for ten years now.
Finally, Nicki quoted one of the biggest rappers out, hoping to get people’s attention. In 2010 Kendrick Lamar said, “Just realized. Moe niggaz hate nicki minaj than woman do.
#yallniggazisreallypausewhenithinkaboutit.”
Will it take Kendrick’s co-sign for people to take in Nicki’s words? We’ll keep you updated as more women fight for a name in the rap game.
