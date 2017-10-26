Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Don Lemon Contacts Police Over Disturbing Death Threats From White Nationalist

Eurweb.com

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

CNN anchor Don Lemon has contacted police after receiving multiple racist death threats by a self-proclaimed white nationalist Trump supporter, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Lemon contacted the NYPD Wednesday after allegedly receiving multiple messages on Twitter, some that read, “F*** you n****r can’t wait to stab your neck” and “U r a pile of rotting Dogsh*t, racist, communist, socialist, Liberal moron a**hole, I will find u. U will pay. ill see u real soon…”

These threats came after Lemon wrote an open letter to the President asking him to stop attacking the widow of slain soldier Sgt. LaDavid T. Johnson. Johnson and three other soldiers were ambushed and killed overseas in Niger.

The user’s Twitter profile is also unsettling, according to TMZ. It reads: “white nationalist conservative. pro-gun anti Islam anti-terrorist anti-leftist yes i HATE democrats,BLM,antifa ,socialists. heavily armed racist.WLM.” He also makes it clear that he backs Trump.

The report with NYPD was made for aggravated harassment, but TMZ sources say it’ll likely be considered a hate crime.

The investigation into the threats is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

23 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest