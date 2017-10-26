HELLO LIVE: This DIY Makeup Tutorial Will Help Create Your Last Minute Halloween Costume

0 reads Leave a comment
Halloween is right around the corner, do you have your costume together? If you are like most of us, you don’t, but don’t worry! Check out the tutorial above where we will show you an easy makeup application that will have you looking purrr-fect. You can easily become a cat by wearing all black and wearing a fur. Happy Halloween!
DON’T MISS:
11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids
12 Halloween Costumes That Won The Internet And Will Give You Some Inspiration
Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever
11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids
11 photos Launch gallery
11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids
1. OCTOPUS1 of 11
2. SOLANGE2 of 11
3. RATS!3 of 11
4. WHEN IN DOUBT....BE YONCE.4 of 11
5. HERE, KITTY KITTY5 of 11
6. DORA THE EXPLORER6 of 11
7. DISNEY PRINCESS AND PRINCE7 of 11
8. MOOOO-ve It!8 of 11
9. MIME - your own business9 of 11
10. JAY-Z10 of 11
11. Not A LATTE Time11 of 11
comments – Add Yours