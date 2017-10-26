Entertainment News
#DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged Kinky Snapchat Conversation

DJ is trending on Twitter after alleged Snapchat conversations about a sexual romp were exposed.

Posted 2 hours ago
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Red Carpet

Power 105.1’s DJ Envy is trending on Twitter, but not for tonight’s powerhouse concert. The famous DJ is making headlines after an alleged Snapchat conversation between him and a mysterious woman went viral, exposing his alleged sexual fetish with being penetrated with a strap-on.

Damn #djenvy #thebreakfastclub 🤦🏾‍♂️🤔😮😬

Envy didn’t necessarily deny the allegations, but brushed off the scandal with this tweet:

Popular gossip site Famouslous said the correspondence was fake.

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get gold of the scandal and start calling him DJ Entry. Even Envy’s co-host Charlamagne got in on the humor when he arrived to work to shoot their morning show.

Got Em!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @breakfastclubam #DjEntry

Booty eating has become extremely popular in the recent months, but particularly this month after Gabrielle Union admitted she tosses Dwyane Wade’s groceries. Different strokes, different folks. What Envy needs to worry about, is staying away from any actions that could further damage his marriage.

But before we go, a few more moments from #BlackTwitter:

