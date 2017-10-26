Entertainment News
Watch As The Men In Ciara’s Life Wish Her A Happy Birthday

The singer got love from her man and her baby boy on her 32nd birthday.

Posted 3 hours ago
Ciara celebrated her 32nd birthday surrounded by the warmth of her family on Wednesday.

The “Jackie” singer was showered with two special birthday messages, starting off with a sweet serenade from her three-year-old son, Future Zahir.

Pardon Our Hair… We Had Just Woke Up 😇… ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Next up was her Seattle Seahawks husband Russell Wilson, who took a break from his workout to wish his wife a happy birthday.

My Love… You are the best a man could ask for. I love you! @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

The Wilson’s topped off their night with a sushi lesson from the head chef at their favorite restaurant.

Happy birthday Ci-Ci!

