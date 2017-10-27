Arrest Made In Grambling State University Deadly Shooting Of 2

A freshman student was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of two men who were killed on the campus of Grambling State University in Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Jaylin M. Wayne had been on the run for more than a day before the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested him and charged him with first degree murder, the Grambling State Communications Office announced in a press release late Thursday night.

RELATED: Outrage Over Grambling State University’s Response To Fatal Campus Shootings

RELATED: 2 Killed On Grambling State University Campus

Wayne reportedly turned himself in for the killings of Grambling student Earl Andrews and his friend, Moniquaiarious.

#BREAKING Arrest made in #Grambling State University murders. Jaylin Wayne turned himself in earlier today. Charged with 1st degree murder. pic.twitter.com/TN5sn4qYcc — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) October 27, 2017

“We would like to thank Sheriff Mike Stone, GSU Police Chief Howard Gene Caviness, and all local law enforcement for their commitment to our safety and their around the clock effort in solving this case within the first 48 hours,” Grambling President Rick Gallot said in a brief statement. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Andrews and the Caldwell families during this difficult time.”

"We would like to thank Sheriff Mike Stone, GSU Police Chief Howard Caviness, and all local law enforcement." GSU President @RickGallot pic.twitter.com/m5Zk9eUPUZ — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 27, 2017

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately announced, but Andrews and Moniquaiarious knew Wayne, Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone previously said.

Despite the campus violence, Grambling was still set to celebrate its annual homecoming festivities this weekend.

SEE ALSO:

Mother Of Cop Killed In Las Vegas Massacre Dies Of ‘Broken Heart’

How New Airport Security Rules Work