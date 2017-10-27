Tyrese Hospitalized Immediately After Appearing In Custody Court

Tyrese Gibson Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Court Appearance

Via |

Tyrese’s week just got even rougher.

Sources tell TMZ that Tyrese went back to his hotel after leaving court, and suddenly began having intense chest pains. He said he also felt dehydrated, so he thought it would be best to go to the ER. He’s apparently being given fluids for dehydration and testing to determine the source of the chest pains.

This comes on the heels of a pretty heated day in court . Tyrese wore an all-black ensemble to the proceedings, declaring to TMZ that today served as a “funeral for the abuse allegations against him.”

Finish this story [ here

Also On Hot 107.9: