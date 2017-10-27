Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s Mystery Song Has Internet Going Nuts

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

BROOKLYN, NY – After Apple Music’s Head of Artist Curation Carl Chery tweeted, “The internet is going to break tomorrow night” on Wednesday (October 25), Hip Hop fans started speculating about what exactly that would be. In fact, it had Reddit’s Hip Hop Heads thread running wild with countless guesses.

According to Angela Yee, the mystery has been solved —  Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have joined forces for a new track, something The Breakfast Club host confirmed via Twitter.


“The #migos are previewing a new song with @nickiminaj and @iamcardib right now! #powerhouseNYC,” Yee wrote.

Finish this story [here]

 

