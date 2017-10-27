Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Social Media Star @IAmZoie Is Sick & Tired Of Waiting To See The Carter Twins

"I'm asking you nicely to show us these children," Zo says in an IG video intended for King Bey.

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Attention @beyonce it’s about that time sweetie 😡

A post shared by GotDamnZo (@iamzoie) on

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

1 photos Launch gallery

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

Continue reading 11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

If Beyonce is nominated for a Album of the Year, the Beyhive gathers around their televisions to see if she will snatch the trophy. This time around, they thought Bey was a sure thing, but she lost to Adele. Although she did when Best Urban Contemporary Album and she's won 22 Grammys in total, social media went off after their Queen lost to Adele. Check out what they had to say.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest