The Internet Dragged Stephen A. Smith To Filth Over His Anti-Weed Rant

Stephen A. Smith ‘s “say it like you mean it” attitude is what got him this far in his career — but it definitely comes with a cost.

On Thursday, Smith went on a rant about how much he hates marijuana and that he’s totally against former NBA commissioner David Stern’s suggestion that medical marijuana is allowed for players in the league.

The braggadocious host said on First Take, “[D]on’t support it at all in terms of the NBA legalizing it. If states want to legalize it, so be it. They want to tax it, so be it. But I don’t believe that a paying customer should take hard-earned money out of their pockets to patronize an NBA product, to walk to a game and see some dudes walking up courtside high. I don’t believe that.”





Smith certainly caught the wrath of social media after his anti-weed rant, as they wasted no time hilariously roasting the ESPN host. Check out some of the slanderous tweets when you hit the flip.

