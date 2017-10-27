So Beautiful
Get Into Rihanna’s Nubian Royalty Vibes For Vogue Arabia

Posted 4 hours ago
Pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna set the internet ablaze once again with her latest magazine cover for Vogue Arabia.

Paying homage to the legendary Queen Nefertiti, who was one the most powerful and beautiful queens of Egyptian history, Rihanna’s photos are filled with royal colors of blue, gold and silver. On the cover, she wears a replica of Queen Nefertiti’s royal crown, while wearing a striking animal print jacket by Gucci in golden natural tones of tan, orange and blue.

A defined expert on fashion, Rihanna doesn’t disappoint with her latest magazine cover reign. In this photo, the “Queen” wears a royal blue coat over a light gold dress adorned with royal-themed designs  that shows off her curviatures.

We can’t wait to see the rest of the photos from this stunning editorial. What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s latest look?

