Matt Damon and Julianne Moore sit down with Xilla Valentine for their new movie Suburbicon. During the interview, Matt Damon is completely shocked to find out that Xilla faced a similar situation as the Black family from the movie when a group of white people started a petition to prevent his family from moving on an all-white block in New Jersey back in 1996.

Suburbicon is in theaters now.

