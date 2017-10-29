Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: How A Deacon Passed Away From Four Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted October 29, 2017
Bernice Jenkins had Church Announcements for everyone at Magic City Classic! Deacon Willy Charles Peterson passed away after an accident occurred while he was driving to Birmingham from Atlanta behind a truck hauling pigs. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

