Church Announcements: How A Deacon Passed Away From Four Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins had Church Announcements for everyone at Magic City Classic! Deacon Willy Charles Peterson passed away after an accident occurred while he was driving to Birmingham from Atlanta behind a truck hauling pigs. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

