Even Malik Smiley Is In Awe Of How Good Rickey Smiley’s Book Is [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 12 hours ago
Malik Smiley was hanging out at the morning show studio! He checked out his dad’s book, and was actually super into it! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

