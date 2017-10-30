BET & VH1 Want To Air Cardi B & Offset Marriage Special

BET & VH1 Want To Air Cardi B & Offset Marriage Special

Posted 4 hours ago
Migos Attends Story Nightclub

Via | HipHopDX

Two prominent cable channels are already jockeying for the right to air Cardi B and Offset’s marriage. The couple’s recent engagement has put Hip Hop-friendly networks on high alert, as seen on social media.

BET made its intentions clear on Instagram by commenting on a joke post about a TV special for the Hip Hop power couple. Television producer Mona Scott-Young, the mastermind behind much of VH1’s reality programming, was quick to counter though, offering up her own deal to air Cardi and Offset’s nuptials.

Finish this story [here]

 

