Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese has been battling hi ex-wife in court for custody of their 10-year-old daughter. Norma Gibson alleged that her ex-husband was physically abusive, and has filed a restraining order against him. He has since gotten himself a supervised visitation, but before all of that he was jumping through hoops to send his daughter messages, via a hoodie and a banner he paid to have flown over her school.

Is that messed up? Or a heartbreakingly beautiful grand gesture of love from a father to a daughter? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

