How Did “Purple Rain” Influence Ty Dolla $ign? [The Fam Exclusive]

Ty Dolla $ign celebrated the release of his 2nd album and the 3rd of his “Beach House” series on Friday. How did the singer show his growth with his latest effort “Beach House 3?” Is Dolla $ign afraid of the dreaded “sophomore jinx?

Also, how did Prince‘s classic movie “Purple Rain” influence what will be a short film connected to his latest album? Quicksilva and Danni Starr get the exclusive on that and more on The Fam In The Morning.

