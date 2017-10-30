National
Home > National

Read Kevin Spacey’s Full Response To ‘Sexual Predator’ Accusations

The famed actor took to Twitter with a statement.

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

After Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of preying on him when he was just 14 years old, Spacey took to social media to apologize for the sexual advance and come out as a gay man. For Rapp’s full account of how he escaped Spacey back in 1986, click here.

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

9 photos Launch gallery

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Continue reading 13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest