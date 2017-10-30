Read Kevin Spacey’s Full Response To ‘Sexual Predator’ Accusations

After Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of preying on him when he was just 14 years old, Spacey took to social media to apologize for the sexual advance and come out as a gay man. For Rapp’s full account of how he escaped Spacey back in 1986, click here.

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

1. Bill Cosby: Since 2005, over a dozen women have alleged that Bill Cosby drugged and then sexually assaulted them. With the allegations getting media attention again, the first supermodel ever, Janice Dickinson, has also come forward to reveal the "Cosby Show" actor raped her in 1982.

2. Michael Jackson: Throughout his career, the King of Pop was accused of molesting young boys several times. After he died, it was discovered that Michael spent over $35 million covering up the alleged molestation of 24 boys.

3. Martin Lawrence: Leading man in one of the best comedy series ever, Martin's co-star Tisha Campbell left the show "Martin" in 1997, citing sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse, and threats from Martin. To make matters worse, Tisha recently revealed she was a victim of rape at just 3-years-old.

4. Terry Richardson: The man on the other side of the lens has been labeled a sexual predator by more than a few women. Multiple models have claimed Richardson requested sexual favors during shoots, and the heinous accusations stretch all the way back to 2005.

5. Woody Allen: The famed director reportedly sexually abused his 7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen refused to take a polygraph test administered by state police, and the young girl's claims were found to be consistent with the testimony of three adults who were around the same day the abuse happened.

6. James Brown: James Brown has not only been arrested for armed robbery, in the early 2000s he was sued by a woman who claimed it was Brown's fault she suffered from Graves' disease, as he allegedly raped her at gunpoint in 1988.

7. Kobe Bryant: The LA Laker was the center of a lot of negative attention in 2003, when a 19-year-old hotel employee accused the basketball player of raping her. Though Kobe admitted to having sex with her - and remember, he was married at the time - he denies it was rape.

8. Sean Penn: The famed actor is not only known for his ability to meaningfully portray a character, he's also known for tying up ex-wife Madonna and beating her bloody. She escaped when she told her husband of the time she had to use the bathroom.

9. Marv Albert: In 1997, the beloved Sportscaster plead guilty to sexual assault and battery of a longtime lover, who claimed that he repeatedly bit her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She claimed she was only able to escape after ripping his toupee off of his head.