DJ Jam Master Jay Death Ruled A Cold Case

One of Hip Hop’s unsolved mystery the murder of Jam Master Jay has been ruled a cold case by police.

Jam Master Jay was shot and killed on October 30, 2002, in his Queens, NY studio. Police say that two men were let into the building where his recording studio was. One of the men embraced the DJ when gunfire rang out from the studio. Shot at point blank, Jay was shot in the head and killed.

Four other people were reported to be in the studio during the incident but have not come forward with any information about it. Of them one was named a suspect, however, charges were never brought against him.

After 15 years with no leads or breaks in the investigation, the New York Police Department has ruled it a cold case.

“We know it’s any anniversary but we don’t like to talk about it much anymore,” said Jam Master Jay’s older sister, Bonita Jones in an interview with XXLMag. The family has taken the loss of his life and unresolved murder very hard.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

We Remember Jam Master Jay 19 photos Launch gallery We Remember Jam Master Jay 1. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 1 of 19 2. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 2 of 19 3. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 3 of 19 4. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 4 of 19 5. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 5 of 19 6. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 6 of 19 7. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 7 of 19 8. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 8 of 19 9. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 9 of 19 10. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 10 of 19 11. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 11 of 19 12. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! 12 of 19 13. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Jam Master JSon Instagram 13 of 19 14. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! 14 of 19 15. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Facebook Fan Page 15 of 19 16. We Remember Jam Master J: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:Facebook Fan Page 16 of 19 17. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:PR 17 of 19 18. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:PR 18 of 19 19. We Remember Jam Master Jay: Happy 49th Birthday! Source:AP 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading We Remember Jam Master Jay We Remember Jam Master Jay DJ pioneer Jam Master J of Run-DMC was born on January 21, 1965. He was murdered in 2002 in a New York stuio. We pay tribute to him through photos.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(Source: XXLMag

(Photo Credit: Instagram)