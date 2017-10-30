Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Strawberry Topped Pizza Has Twitter In A Frenzy

Prepare yourself.

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Chicago deep dish pizza

Source: Morten Falch Sortland / Getty


So this happened…

And a debate ignited on Twitter regarding whether pizza should be topped with fruit.

The pineapple crew came through strong.

Others thought both fruits partnered with a cheese pie should die.

The rest were ready to start a riot solely off the strawberry topping.

https://twitter.com/TayexM/status/925050423953764352

Then there were those who were more adventurous than others.

What do you think? Are strawberries going anywhere near your pizza?

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest