Chance The Rapper Hosting “Saturday Night Live” With Eminem Set As Musical Guest

Chance has performed at the show multiple times, but this time we get to see another side to him. After Eminem’s epic B.E.T. freestyle fans can’t wait to see what else he has in store. Eminem just might perform music from his upcoming album, whatever happens we can’t wait to see these episodes.

We’re not sure what’s in store for either rappers but maybe this will be an opportunity to get a glimpse of Eminem’s new music from his forthcoming album. It would be cool to see them possibly perform together, until then we will be waiting.

