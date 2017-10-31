Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mary J. Blige Ain’t Playin’ With Kendu Isaacs Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

Mary J. Blige‘s ex-husband Kendu Isaacs has dragged his own name through the mud since launching his pathetic campaign to get Mary to subsidize his living. After battling for months, Mary J. is apparently putting her foot down. She is ready to settle her divorce, charging Kendu with the responsibility of settling their debts. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

