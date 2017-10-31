This Woman Dressed Up As ‘Commitment’ For Halloween And Some Twitter Users Weren’t Happy

Halloween is definitely a time to be creative with your costumes. However, one person was a little too on the nose with her idea and what was meant to be a joke resulted in some strong reactions.

Haleigh Conner, a biology and neuroscience student at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, decided to dress up as “commitment” for Halloween — and when we say dress up, we mean she put on a shirt with the word “commitment” on it.

scariest thing I could think of #shoutouttomyexes A post shared by Haleigh Conner (@hales.conn) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Anyways, she posted the picture on Instagram and even tweeted it out with all her exes tagged. This is when people took notice and Haleigh got a wave of reactions.

Some thought she was being petty.

imagine still being this bitter about ur exes lmfao — Dead Bundy (@ConnorAMiller) October 29, 2017

A level of aggressive pettiness that I can’t help respecting https://t.co/FoqXwjyoiL — Mike Moynihan (@StrengthOfFates) October 30, 2017

How the hell u got 15 exes lmao sounds like u the problem https://t.co/8UDEh2pdmN — brandon (@buttgrabbing) October 29, 2017

One guy tried to defend Haleigh.

Nah she's a queen, they were peasants 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/oTfTimoZo0 — R (@RashaaadWoodard) October 29, 2017

But folks came for him too, and continued smearing Haleigh’s name in the process.

queen of what? queen of taking 15 dongs at 1 time ❔ — vICEcITY (@ovogav) October 31, 2017

so are you saying she was graciously just doing her duty and giving handouts over those 6 months or…? — Abriya (@pinchemutt) October 30, 2017

Nah she the problem 😂 — Spooky Slim 💀🕸🍁 (@Slim_Eternity) October 31, 2017

Luckily, Haleigh wasn’t sweating the hate. She revealed to BuzzFeed that the exes she tagged were all harmless middle school relationships. “I’ve only been in one very serious relationship,” she said. A lot of folks got the humor of her costume, despite the attacks. She even said some of her exes contacted her thinking the joke was funny.

It seems like other Twitter users should be the ones lightening up in this situation.

