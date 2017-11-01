50 Cent Clowns Wendy Williams For Her On-Air Fainting Incident

Over the past couple weeks, 50 Cent & Wendy Williams have had some choice words for one another on Twitter & social media. It all started when Wendy originally told 50 Cent to get his life together after his son Marquise called him out over child support a couple weeks ago. Of course, Fif didn’t take to that too kindly and responded in true 50 Cent fashion, roasting her about her image and calling Wendy an “ugly motherfucker.” Since then, 50 has continued to mock Wendy on IG and make fun of her, and he definitely wasn’t about to stop his shenanigans on Tuesday after Wendy Williams so-called fainted & collapsed live on air. The video does look a bit suspicious, and people are questioning if it’s some sort of publicity stunt by Wendy, so you already know 50 had to call her out.

