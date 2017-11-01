Bryson Tiller Hints At New Music On The Way

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bryson Tiller Hints At New Music On The Way

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

ryson Tiller is currently recording new music, and is ready to update his soundcloud page he says.

Coming off the success of the chart-topping single “Wild Thoughts” with RihannaDJ KhaledBryson Tiller looks to be getting back in the studio, and apparently is about to hit us with some new music soon.

RELATEDBryson Tiller Talks New Album, Being “More Talkative” In New Interview

On Tuesday, before he shared the adorable Halloween picture of his daughter, Bryson hopped on Instagram and informed fans that he’s currently working on new music at the moment in Copenhagen, and that he needs to update his soundcloud page with some new sounds. 

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest