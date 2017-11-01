Local News: Low Income Energy Assistance Program+ NY Terrorist ISIS Connection

Low income energy assistance program

Starting today people 65+ can apply with the low income energy assistance program to help pay heating bills. More people can apply for heating assistance starting December 1, 2017

NY Terrorist ISIS connection

The terrorist that killed 8 people in NY claimed that he committed yesterday’s attack on behalf of ISIS. 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov is said to have shouted, “Allahu Akbar” before firing a BB or pellet gun after deliberately driving a rented pickup truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan, NY. This is the worst terror attack in New York since 9-11

Also On Hot 107.9: