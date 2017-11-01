Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Local News: Low Income Energy Assistance Program+ NY Terrorist ISIS Connection

HotSpotATL Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Low income energy assistance program

Hands with US - Dollars.

Source: Ulrich Baumgarten / Getty


Starting today people 65+ can apply with the low income energy assistance program to help pay heating bills.  More people can apply for heating assistance starting December 1, 2017

 

NY Terrorist ISIS connection

Truck plows through NYC Bike Path

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


The terrorist that killed 8 people in NY claimed that he committed yesterday’s attack on behalf of ISIS.  29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov is said to have shouted, “Allahu Akbar” before firing a BB or pellet gun after deliberately driving a rented pickup truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan, NY.  This is the worst terror attack in New York since 9-11

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest