Is This The End Of Young Money?

Looks like it might be the end of Young Money. According to the Blast, Lil Wayne is over Birdman. The rapper mentioned that he is tired of Birdman making money off the work he does and wants things at the label handled better or shut down. Wayne filed court documents and would like to see some things change.
Before, Lil Wayne was suing Birdman’s Cash Money Records and spoke out about how the executive owed him over tens of millions of dollars. Birdman claims he responded to the demand and believes Wayne has no say in what happens with the label. We will just have to see how this battle ends and will keep you posted.
