Cardi B speaks on those Nicki Minaj rumors👀 “People wouldn’t be satisfied even if [we] was making out…” https://t.co/ByjsQDqGSp pic.twitter.com/J2sdjqNBbM — Complex (@Complex) October 31, 2017

Cardi B opened up about working with Nicki Minaj and Migos on their collaborative offering “Motor Sport.” According to the rapper, not even a steamy kiss would convince people that she and Nicki are cool.

Watch above, plus Nicki’s response on the flip.

