Tyrese Has Breakdown On Social Media About Getting His Daughter Back [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Love B. Scott, he talked about his co-star, Johnson for taking part in a spinoff of “Fast and Furious” without notifying anyone. He’s not upset at the fact he didn’t get one, but that his pay will be delayed and he needs it to use for court to fight legal fees. He even threatened Johnson and said, “Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter.”

Moments later Tyrese shared a video on Instagram and talked about how he is broke and no one is trying to help him. He also spoke on “real fathers” and how he just wants his daughter back while crying. Tyrese also talked a little about other battles he’s been going through and says, “don’t take my baby.” We are keeping Tyrese in our prayers and hope things get better for him.

RELATED: Tyrese Remixes “Let’s Get It On” And Dedicates It To His Daughter [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Tyrese’s Latest Dedication To His Daughter Was Strange [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

<strong>The Latest</strong>: