Tyrese Has Breakdown On Social Media About Getting His Daughter Back [VIDEO]

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for R&B singer Tyrese. He has been in a constant battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson after she alleged he hurt their daughter Shayla. He also went off in a Instagram war against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as well as rapper, Young Joc. Today he released another video and broke down in tears about what’s going on with him.
Father God I see you and I finally get it…………… Life is confusing at times when you’re moving along and your “role” or “purpose” isn’t revealed to you………. Proudly I’m a Capricorn born Dec 30th 1978 Dr King was taken away from us April 4th 1968 and when I found out Dr King WALKED the streets of WATTS during the WATTS RIOTS it changed my life forever!!!!!! The King family it’s random but I just wanna thank you for love and thank you for your sacrifice and thank you for what your mother and “FATHER” selflessly did for us all……….. #VoltronStudiosHollywood coming soon……. I repeat coming soon…. Ok? Take care guys……God bless you….. ps Lee Daniels dude you’re a fellow Capricorn please listen to me don’t you EVER wear your facial hairs like that ever again Ok? And FYI I was never mad at The Rock – I was just mad that he was “pitched” an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally I’m almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it’s not just another Movie Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE…… So the rock how does it feel bro?…. going home to your daughter every night…. it’s was 60 days before I seen my baby….. and all I asked you to do “privately” was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all……. You are simply NOT the people’s champ….. you are a selfish champ….. I’m almost broke swimming in legal fees CAA tried but couldn’t book me anything cause my ex wife killed my reputation so no one wants to hire me.. It’s not about I know I know I know right?? Says the man on the Forbes list.. Make sure you kiss your 2 daughters when you get home I wish I could but I can’t afford to fight for my baby anymore so they’re likely going to take her away……. Thanks Dewayne see you guys in 2020 and I will not delete this post cause the TRUTH of selfish people in Hollywood needs to be mentioned……………… to this day Dewayne has NOT called me back as u see me crying every 3 hours over my baby know #ShaylaRocks
Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter
TSR STAFF: Kyle Anfernee! @kyle.Anfernee Roommates let's take a moment and just pray for #Tyrese! The actor is no doubt going through a lot and it looks like his legal battle to see his daughter is starting to take a toll on him. _____________________________________ According to TMZ, Tyrese posted an emotional video on social media and spilled all the tea. He said he's been away from his 10-year-old daughter for too long and has been begging his ex-wife to drop the restraining order case against him. _____________________________________ Surprisingly, Tyrese says he has wealthy friends who have turned their backs on him during this rough time. Tyrese says he's been pleading in court to see his daughter but no one–Read More At TheShadeRoom.com
Moments later Tyrese shared a video on Instagram and talked about how he is broke and no one is trying to help him. He also spoke on “real fathers” and how he just wants his daughter back while crying. Tyrese also talked a little about other battles he’s been going through and says, “don’t take my baby.” We are keeping Tyrese in our prayers and hope things get better for him.
