R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage [PHOTOS]

Date night for R.Kelly and his girls.

Posted 13 hours ago
R.Kelly In Concert At Le Bataclan

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty


R.Kelly was spotted on a night out with the woman whose family has accused him of kidnapping her.

It was all smiles when R.Kelly posed for a picture with Jocelyn Savage. The Jasmine Brand reports that she came along as his guest to Snoop Dogg‘s wife’s birthday party in Los Angeles this week.

With Jocelyn, R.Kelly had a woman on each arm as he also brought Halle Calhoun along for the party. While one picture of R.Kelly and Jocelyn popped up, Halle got a few more snaps with the singer.

Happy Birthday Snoop! @rkelly you stole the show!!😍💕😎🎶💋😋

A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on

Back in July, Jocelyn’s family went public with claims that R.Kelly was holding her against her will. However, Jocelyn denied the allegations.

