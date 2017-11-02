Meek Mill Reportedly Facing Possible Jail Time For Violating Probation

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill Reportedly Facing Possible Jail Time For Violating Probation

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

According to TMZ, Meek Mill is heading to court Monday and could get some jail time for his probation violations.

It looks like Meek Mill is back in trouble with the law again, and this time it could be serious. According to TMZ, the MMG rapper could potentially be heading back to prison for a near 2 year stint after his latest probation violations.

RELATEDMeek Mill Claims He Got A Class 1 Felony Charge For Popping Wheelies

If you remember, Meek was arrested for getting into a fight at a St. Louis airport back in March, and then again in August for his reckless driving of his four wheelers in NYC. While both of those arrests ended up getting dropped and he took a plea deal, they did ultimately violate his drug & weapon case, which apparently can land him back in prison reports claim.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest