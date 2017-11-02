Tyrese Threatens To Leave “Fast & Furious” Franchise If The Rock Returns

Tyrese Threatens To Leave “Fast & Furious” Franchise If The Rock Returns

Tyrese Gibson is at it again. According to the man who portrays Roman Pearce, the Fast & Furious franchise has to choose between him and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On his Instagram page, Tyrese spelled out what The Rock’s return would mean for his future with the franchise.

“Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce.”

Finish this story [here]

 

