Beyonce’s Live-Action “Lion King” Role Has People Losing Their Minds

Disney took to Twitter on Wednesday (November 1) to drop an atomic bomb on film and music fans alike. The movie-making powerhouse is releasing a live action version of The Lion King, which will star Beyonce as Nala and Donald Glover as Simba.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is expected to arrive in summer 2019. Other notable actors/comedians cast in the film include Eric André, James Earl Jones (who was in the original 1994 animated version), Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogan and Keegan-Michael Key.

