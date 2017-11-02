Gary With Da Tea Practices Lip-Synching “Tip Toe Through The Tulips ” For Earnest Pugh [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Earnest Pugh came from to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! After the show, he chopped it up with Gary With Da Tea. He talked about lip-synching Earnest’s “Tip Toe Through The Tulips,” and even practices for Earnest doing so. Earnest offers a solution for the concert ticket-problem that Jay-Z is allegedly having, and dodges Gary’s messiness on a Cardi B story.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Earnest Pugh also guesses what Gary’s Halloween costume is! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this behind the scenes look from RSMS Uncut on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Does The “For The D Challenge” While Gary With Da Tea Backup Dances [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Tells “Sister Circle” About Starting Off As Rickey Smiley’s Assistant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Explains His Style Choices To Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: