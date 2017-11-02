Here’s What The Rock Was Up To While Tyrese Was Weeping On Instagram

Tyrese had an enormous meltdown, witnessed by all of social media, this week—and then went on to crucify Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his friend and Fast & Furious cast mate. Welp, it looks like The Rock gives not one f*ck about Tyrese calling his “candy ass” out.

While Tyrese was threatening to leave the Fast & Furious franchise if The Rock was asked to return, the wrestler and actor spent his time giving back to the community and ignoring the “Sweet Lady” singer. The People’s Champ surprised three Make-A-Wish kids with a private gaming event on set for his latest movie project, Skyscraper, on Tuesday. Each kid walked away with a custom X-Box One X console. The children received their consoles (featuring The Rock’s logo, a brahma bull, and a personal holiday message) one full week before the actual release date, according to X Box.

“Dwayne gave children the VIP treatment which included personalized director chairs, a private tour of the set, exotic car rides and challenging them in video game matchups on popular Xbox titles such as Super Lucky’s Tale, Forza Motorsport 7, Killer Instinct as well as other games featured in Xbox Game Pass,” X Box writes of the special day.

Check out a few sweet moments from The Rock, posted above, and of course continue to pray for Tyrese. He seems to be going through a really tough time in his life.