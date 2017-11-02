Entertainment News
LOL: Imagine If Cardi B Was A Disney Channel Character

Global Grind

Whoever got Cardi B‘s voice to perfectly match Shego’s character from Kimpossible deserves some kind of award. The Bronx rapper should actually consider doing voice overs at some point in her career.

 

 

