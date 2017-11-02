This New Dad’s Epic Pep Talk To His Baby At The Doctor’s Office Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

First-time father Antwon Lee probably had no idea that taking his two month old son to the doctor to get his first shots would result in the moment going viral.

The 29-year-old new dad was captured on video hilariously giving his baby boy a pep talk and cutely consoling him before he got his shots. Lee’s girlfriend, Shameeka Harris, recorded the precious moment on her phone and at one point, baby Debias did cry while getting his shot, until Antwon consoled him.

Since being posted last week, the video has garnered about 13 million views, 51 thousand likes, and 186 thousand shares as of Wednesday. Lee says he wishes that the video will remind others of the importance of fatherhood, telling People Magazine, “I want them to take care of their kids, because when you sign up for something, you have to stick with it.”

Check out the precious clip above.

