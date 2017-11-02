Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Expects The Quarterback Will Be Signed

Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Gregos said Tuesday that he expects his client to sign with a new team next week. The announcement comes after the former San Francisco 49er filed a grievance against the NFL on October 15.

“I think somebody’s gonna sign him,” Geragos told The Adam Carolla Show. “I think the NFL has to come to their senses and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Gregos said Tuesday that he expects his client to sign with a new team next week. The announcement comes after the former San Francisco 49er filed a grievance against the NFL on October 15.

“I think somebody’s gonna sign him,” Geragos told The Adam Carolla Show. “I think the NFL has to come to their senses and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)