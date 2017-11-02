Tyrese Tells Fans How He’s Doing After Social Media Meltdown [VIDEO]

R&B singer Tyrese Gibson has been making headlines a lot this past month. The singer and actor has been having beef with his cast mate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson , going to court with his ex-wife Norma Gibson and so much more. Yesterday he posted two videos where he was crying out about his money troubles and missing his daughter Shayla

He scared some of his fans, but then hours later in a video shared that he was doing “okay.” According to Essence, Tyrese said, “Contrary to what some of y’all may believe, I’m actually okay. And I’m not putting this up to calm people down. If people are having conversations about what’s going on in my personal life… my private life has always been private. Do your research. Anybody who’s ever been in my life will tell you, I’ve never seen him cry that way, I’ve never seen him have a meltdown.”

He continued with the video by talking about being a father and how he is a real one as well as how God is up to something with him. He recently posted a video and talked about how he is innocent and never put his hands on his daughter. We will continue to keep Tyrese in our thoughts and prayers.

