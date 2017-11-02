Tyrese Tells Fans How He’s Doing After Social Media Meltdown [VIDEO]

R&B singer Tyrese Gibson has been making headlines a lot this past month. The singer and actor has been having beef with his cast mate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, going to court with his ex-wife Norma Gibson and so much more. Yesterday he posted two videos where he was crying out about his money troubles and missing his daughter Shayla.
Ladies are our Queens of the Earth….. This is not about Men vs Women…. This is about Men and FATHERS vs LIARS I️ love you…… But like you who always show UP and stand UP for each-other I’m just trying to be a Voice for the unspoken…… The silent protest…… For fully committed and evolved father…… Rather Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, Italian, Dominican or Puerto etc……. rather you have 2 dollars to your name, millionaire, lawyer or the president in the end we all have one thing in common….. None of us as fathers or grandfathers wanna go home and NOT see or have “access” to our angels….. boys make babies real MEN and FATHERS will do whatever it takes to RAISE our angels……………….. I️ know I️ know…. this all looks a way….. Just know this.. God is really really UP to something and I️ have already accepted what God has told me to do…………..
He scared some of his fans, but then hours later in a video shared that he was doing “okay.” According to Essence, Tyrese said, “Contrary to what some of y’all may believe, I’m actually okay. And I’m not putting this up to calm people down. If people are having conversations about what’s going on in my personal life… my private life has always been private. Do your research. Anybody who’s ever been in my life will tell you, I’ve never seen him cry that way, I’ve never seen him have a meltdown.”
I’m innocent ! repeat I’m innocent ! did nothing to my baby…….. Don’t he get caught up in her monologue she’s been running with this monologue for 11 years………. finally I️ stood up for myself finally ! no longer wanted to live MY Alice in fear of what she might DO or say NEXT!!!!! When you finally fight people wanna fight YOU!!! Visionaries BOLD people of God – ! will get back to entertaining you guys as a entertainer soon…… Right now NOTHING I️ repeat NOTHING ELSE MATTERS BUT MY DAUGHTER……. ! hope you got to kiss your babies last night before cause I️ didn’t……. Take care.. “Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition”. – -Steve Jobs- #DaddyDaughterSeason
He continued with the video by talking about being a father and how he is a real one as well as how God is up to something with him. He recently posted a video and talked about how he is innocent and never put his hands on his daughter. We will continue to keep Tyrese in our thoughts and prayers.
