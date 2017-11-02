Black Tony Wants Invest In A “Doo-Doo Stank Pill” Business Venture [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony had a big idea when he called up Rickey Smiley trying to organize a meeting at his house. He said he had a way for everyone to make $50,000 a year if they all jumped on board and invested in a new product- a pill to make your “doo-doo stank” go away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

