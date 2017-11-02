Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Just Because You Like Her, Doesn’t Mean You Should Get Her Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Special K is looking out for all the guys out there who might find themselves enamored with a woman. Just because you like hooking up with a woman, doesn’t mean you should go so far as to have a baby with her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Could Montia Sabbag Be Pregnant With Kevin Hart’s Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Tony Got A Girl Pregnant And He’s Not Happy About It [EXCLUSIVE] 

The Latest:

Our Favorite TV Moms

12 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite TV Moms

Continue reading Just Because You Like Her, Doesn’t Mean You Should Get Her Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE]

Our Favorite TV Moms

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest