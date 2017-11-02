Just Because You Like Her, Doesn’t Mean You Should Get Her Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Special K is looking out for all the guys out there who might find themselves enamored with a woman. Just because you like hooking up with a woman, doesn’t mean you should go so far as to have a baby with her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Could Montia Sabbag Be Pregnant With Kevin Hart’s Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Black Tony Got A Girl Pregnant And He’s Not Happy About It [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Protesters Demand Kidney Transplant For 2-Year-Old In Need+ Georgia’s Tourism Industry Generates $60.8 Billion Economic Impact
- Man Convicted For Threatening To Assassinate Obama Is Sentenced To A Lifetime Of White Privilege
- Chance The Rapper & Nas Perform At Obama Foundation Summit
- ‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Drives Her Therapist To Therapy
Our Favorite TV Moms
12 photos Launch gallery
Our Favorite TV Moms
1. Willona Woods1 of 12
2. Cookie Lyon2 of 12
3. Vivan Banks3 of 12
4. Tasha Mack4 of 12
5. Louise Jefferson5 of 12
6. Clair Huxtable6 of 12
7. Rochelle7 of 12
8. Florida Evans8 of 12
9. Harriette Winslow9 of 12
10. Ashely Wayne10 of 12
11. Rainbow Johnson11 of 12
12. Lisa Landry12 of 12
comments – Add Yours