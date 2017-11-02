Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Comes Out As Bisexual In New Essay

In an exclusive essay with Radar Online,ex husband Al Reynolds reveals he is bisexual.

Al, who was married to ‘The View’ alum for four years, told the publication “Today, I accept myself as a bisexual man.”

Rumors of Al’s sexuality have followed him throughout most of his time in the limelight. The murmurs came to a head when he split with Jones in 2008.

“Ever since I have been in the public eye, people have been speculating on my sexuality,” he revealed. “And ‘speculating’ is a kind word for how it actually played out. With anger and disdain, people have been calling me out as gay, closeted, a sham and even nastier; much nastier. I have come to a point in my life where I am ready to discuss my truth. I wasn’t ready to do this then — I wasn’t even ready to think about it, let alone process it.”

Reynolds’ bombshell admission comes just days after Jones announced her engagement to lawyer Ricardo Lugo.

Read more here.

