Protesters Demand Kidney Transplant For 2-Year-Old In Need+ Georgia’s Tourism Industry Generates $60.8 Billion Economic Impact

Protesters demand kidney transplant for 2-year-old in need

There is some movement in the quest to get a kidney transplant for a 2-year-old patient. Emory hospital says it will resume talks on Monday regarding the issue. A.J. was born without working kidneys, his father Anthony Dickerson was found to be a perfect match but some of his legal problems seem to be preventing the transplant.

Georgia’s Tourism industry generates $60.8 billion economic impact

Tourism continues to have a huge economic impact on Georgia. According to, Georgia generated a record-breaking 60.8 Billion last year alone while providing employment for 450,000 Georgians.

