Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Protesters Demand Kidney Transplant For 2-Year-Old In Need+ Georgia’s Tourism Industry Generates $60.8 Billion Economic Impact

HotSpotATL Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Protesters demand kidney transplant for 2-year-old in need

A student and staff watch over a donor d

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


There is some movement in the quest to get a kidney transplant for a 2-year-old patient.  Emory hospital says it will resume talks on Monday regarding the issue.  A.J.  was born without working kidneys, his father Anthony Dickerson was found to be a perfect match but some of his legal problems seem to be preventing the transplant.

 

Georgia’s Tourism industry generates $60.8 billion economic impact

NBC News Education Nation Job One Panel Discussion

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty


Tourism continues to have a huge economic impact on Georgia.  According to Nathan Deal, Georgia generated a record-breaking 60.8 Billion last year alone while providing employment for 450,000 Georgians.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest