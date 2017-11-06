Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How to Fix Your iPhone from Typing a Weird Question Mark

It's Super Annoying But We Got The Solution On How To Fix Your iPhone

Blogzworth

Posted 1 hour ago
40 reads
Leave a comment

Apple launches iPhone models 7 and 7 plus in Russia

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


iPhone users were surprised with a new update recently and as with anything new and electric there are a few glitches.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Many iPhone users are experiencing strange coding when they try to type ‘I’ in a message or on social media.  But you know we got the hook up on a fix so your iPhone will stop tying that weird exclamation mark with a boxed in question mark.

Directions:

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Go to General
  3. Go to Keyboard
  4. Go to Text Replacement
  5. Tap + in the top right corner
  6. Type lower case i on the phrase line and capital I on the shortcut line
  7. Save


Super annoying but an easy fix…. much better than exploding Andorids lol


 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest