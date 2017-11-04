Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Lil’ Kim Is Left “Speechless” By Beyoncé’s Recreation Of Her Iconic Looks

Global Grind

Posted 15 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Beyoncé showed major love to Lil’ Kim this Halloween, from one “Queen B” to another.

We all saw Bey and her hubby Jay Z dressed as Kim and Notorious B.I.G over Halloween weekend, but what we didn’t know at the time was that Bey actually went all out this year to tribute the rapper by choosing five of her iconic looks to recreate.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

On her  website, Beyonce briefly explained the inspiration of each outfit. The title of the slideshow states “HIP HOP WOULD NOT BE THE SAME WITHOUT OUR ORIGINAL QUEEN B.”

Lil’ Kim of course was overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation for the tribute.

While showing love for Bey’s tribute, Kim took the time to debut her new single “Took Us A Break”, available now.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram, Twitter

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest