The Walking Dead Recap: Jesus Saves, Morgan Leaves & Daryl Is Cold Blooded

Season 8 of The Walking Dead is proving to be the most action-packed season ever and episode 3 titled “Monster” keeps the pace going.and, andare still in full get The Saviors the hell out of here mode. Last week’s episode ended with Rick as he encountered Morales a blast from The Walking Dead past . The reunion wasn’t jovial at all as Morales has radically changed and has joined the Saviors. With Rick in the front of his gun, he lets him know that he’s called for back up and it’s not looking good for Rick and the gang.

So let’s jump into Season 8, Episode 3’s recap of The Walking Dead and get into the episodes biggest moments!

Continued On The Next Page

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: