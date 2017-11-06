The Walking Dead Recap: Jesus Saves, Morgan Leaves & Daryl Is Cold Blooded

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Walking Dead Recap: Jesus Saves, Morgan Leaves & Daryl Is Cold Blooded

Morgan and Jesus face off in an epic battle.

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 10 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment

The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 3 Recap

Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in Episode 3 Photo by Gene Page/AMC


Season 8 of The Walking Dead is proving to be the most action-packed season ever and episode 3 titled “Monster” keeps the pace going.  Rick and Daryl, The Hilltoppers, and The Kingdommers are still in full get The Saviors the hell out of here mode. Last week’s episode ended with Rick as he encountered Morales a blast from The Walking Dead past. The reunion wasn’t jovial at all as Morales has radically changed and has joined the Saviors. With Rick in the front of his gun, he lets him know that he’s called for back up and it’s not looking good for Rick and the gang.

So let’s jump into Season 8, Episode 3’s recap of The Walking Dead and get into the episodes biggest moments!

Continued On The Next Page

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest