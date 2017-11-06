Will & Jada Smith Gave Tyrese Gibson $5 Million For His Legal Fees

The recent past has been a rough patch for Tyrese Gibson.

When he posted an emotional video of himself sobbing over the issue of a dramatic custody battle over his daughter in tandem with a child abuse investigation after his ex-wife accused him of striking their 10-year old daughter so hard that she could not sit down, he mentioned that his “millionaire” friends were not there for him when he needed them most.

But it turns out that not everyone had allegedly turn their backs as he recently revealed that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith gave the actor and singer $5 million to help him with his legal fees under the condition that he stays off the internet as he focuses on his real-life issues.

