Will & Jada Smith Gave Tyrese Gibson $5 Million For His Legal Fees

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Will & Jada Smith Gave Tyrese Gibson $5 Million For His Legal Fees

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
115 reads
Leave a comment

Environmental Media Association Hosts Its 26th Annual EMA Awards Presented By Toyota, Lexus And Calvert - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

What are friends for?

The recent past has been a rough patch for Tyrese Gibson.

When he posted an emotional video of himself sobbing over the issue of a dramatic custody battle over his daughter in tandem with a child abuse investigation after his ex-wife accused him of striking their 10-year old daughter so hard that she could not sit down, he mentioned that his “millionaire” friends were not there for him when he needed them most.

RELATED: Tyrese Given Full Pat-Down Prior To Custody Hearing Following Video Post

But it turns out that not everyone had allegedly turn their backs as he recently revealed that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith gave the actor and singer $5 million to help him with his legal fees under the condition that he stays off the internet as he focuses on his real-life issues.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest