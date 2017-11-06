Has Nicki Minaj Fallen Off?

A few years ago, it felt as if you couldn’t turn on the radio, tv or social media without seeing/hearing about Nicki Minaj.

Over the last eight years, the YMCMB Barb has been making headlines for topping charts, breaking records, and being one of few female emcee’s who helped hip hop cross over to the mainstream. But it seems as though ever since her public breakup with Meek Mill and Remy Ma dropping her “shETHER” diss against Nicki back in April, things haven’t been the same for the Queens rapper.

Adding fuel to the fire, theories of Nicki having beef with up and comer Cardi B have been running rampant for months — so their surprise collab on Migos‘ “MotorSport” had people questioning the intentions of the self-proclaimed queen of rap. She took to social media to explain her decision to hop on a track with “Bardi” after the conspiracy theories started to fly, but many people (especially Joe Budden) didn’t believe her.

Last week, after Remy Ma and Lil Kim announced they were joining forces for their single “Wake Me Up,” many people wondered if the track was aimed at Nicki and how she would respond to it. Kim made it clear that the song is not aimed at Minaj whatsoever, but of course the barbs feel personally attacked by Rem and Kim hopping on a track together.

Nicki can pull up to an arena full of Remy and Lil Kim fans and have them rapping along to every word of her songs. — ®ashad™ (@NickiUnderrated) November 2, 2017

Nicki hasn't mentioned Lil Kim or Remy in an interview this year once. — icy (@hesbran) November 2, 2017

Kim & Remy fans or any FR’s fans can’t even dedicate their pages to their fave without having majority of hate posts about Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/u38S2HBkvm — 🅴 privatebarb ❄️ (@theprivatebarb) November 2, 2017

Other fans are blaming Nick’s alleged cold phase on her personal life:

To be honest if Nicki was still with Safaree or handled the breakup differently I don’t think folks would hate her as much — Dom (@D_Kosher_Bruh) October 27, 2017

nah nicki REALLY got corny when she started datin meek mill — Fire Dell Demps (@KDotOverated) October 26, 2017

Nicki often brags about how many records she’s broken, how much money she has and about all the material things — but how does she really feel about the game changing? Is she as bothered as her barbs?

