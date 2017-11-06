Entertainment News
Jada And Will Smith Pay Tyrese $5 Million To Stay Off Social Media (And He Gets On Social Media To Tell Us)

Posted 3 hours ago
Rev Run And Tyrese Gibson Sign Copies Of Their Book 'Manology: Secrets of a Man's Mind Revealed'

In the wake of all his legal troubles, Tyrese says Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have donated $5 million towards his fight for his daughter. The only condition, he must stay off of social media.

Unfortunately, the agreement didn’t last long, as Tyrese took to Instagram to let his  9 million followers know of the Smith’s generosity.

 

Instagram Photo

 

It didn’t stop there, however. Tyrese has also shared a few more daughter-related posts since then. Hit the flip to check them out.

